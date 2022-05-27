Today's events for Friday, May 27

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten officially opens for the season with a ceremonial keg tapping today. Beginning today, the Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

“The Secret in the Wings” — which features snippets of some lesser-known fairy tales — continues tonight in Tremper High School’s Studio Theater (Room 120), 8560 26th Ave. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff and can be purchased online at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features “Return of the Rogues,” open through Sunday. The exhibit showcases “the-weird-to-the-wonderful” work of members of The Rogues Artists Group. Also at Anderson is “Operation Art Strings.” The event, from the Guitars for Vets’ art program, features 18 “art guitars,” on display through Sunday. The guitars will be sold, with proceeds going to the Guitars for Vets organization. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., the hit musical “Mamma Mia!” continues tonight. The musical, about an upcoming wedding and the bride’s search for her father, is built around hit songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20 at racinetheatre.org. The show continues through June 12.

