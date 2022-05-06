 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Friday, May 6

International no diet day sign or stamp

Happy No Diet Day!

It’s No Diet Day, so bring on the pancakes ... with extra syrup, please! And that’s just for breakfast. We plan to continue with a few pizzas for lunch and a stack of Snicker candy bars for supper. Don’t judge us; we can always go back to sensible eating tomorrow ... or next week (we promise).

Kenosha Tourism Week continues with another free offer: Go exploring in Bristol Woods County Park with free GPS and Explorer Backpack Rentals from the Pringle Nature Center. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out a pre-programmed GPS unit to hunt for geocaches in the park or a family-friendly Explorer Backpack filled with all the tools you need for a fun exploration. Note: First come, first served. A driver’s license or ID is required for the rentals. The nature center and park are at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol.

First Friday celebrations return to Downtown Racine starting today. From 4 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month (May-December), shops are open with specials and “VIP customer service.” Also, admission is free to the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more First Friday details, go racinedowntown.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Air quality deteriorates to dangerous levels in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert