Today's events for Friday, May 6

It’s No Diet Day, so bring on the pancakes ... with extra syrup, please! And that’s just for breakfast. We plan to continue with a few pizzas for lunch and a stack of Snicker candy bars for supper. Don’t judge us; we can always go back to sensible eating tomorrow ... or next week (we promise).

Kenosha Tourism Week continues with another free offer: Go exploring in Bristol Woods County Park with free GPS and Explorer Backpack Rentals from the Pringle Nature Center. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out a pre-programmed GPS unit to hunt for geocaches in the park or a family-friendly Explorer Backpack filled with all the tools you need for a fun exploration. Note: First come, first served. A driver’s license or ID is required for the rentals. The nature center and park are at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol.

First Friday celebrations return to Downtown Racine starting today. From 4 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month (May-December), shops are open with specials and “VIP customer service.” Also, admission is free to the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more First Friday details, go racinedowntown.com.

