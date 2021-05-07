Today's events for Friday, May 7

Look! Up in the sky! Today is Space Day ... which works out perfectly in this time of social distancing. What’s more distant then outer space? On the first Friday of each May, space fans dedicate 24 hours to observe everything in the great beyond. One way to appreciate the beauty of the skies is to check out the Northern Lights. Go to explore.org, which is livestreaming the aurora borealis every night.

It’s also Tuba Day, celebrating this beautiful brass instrument. Oom-pah-pah, indeed!

Kenosha Tourism Week continues with another free offer today: The first 100 people to visit Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., will receive one free used book. Choose from any of the used books available at the shop, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No purchase is necessary.

Slaughter Party and Old Wolves are performing tonight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Old Wolves is the solo project by Joe Zumpano, playing “nerves exposed blues and doom folk.” Slaughter Party combines dark lyrics with comedy in its “horror pop” sound. The music starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 at the door or purchase online at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/slaughter-party.

