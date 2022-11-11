Today's events for Friday, Nov. 11

It’s Veterans Day today. Please, thank a veteran for his or her service and spend a few moments of silence thanking those who never made it back home.

To mark Veterans Day, Navy Club Ship 40 is hosting a ceremony honoring veterans from all branches of service. The free program starts at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

The Broadway musical “Mean Girls” continues tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. This is the pilot production of the high school version of Tina Fey’s musical about the social pecking order in a suburban high school. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

The drama “Admissions,” about college admissions policies, continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., in the Studio Theater (Room 120). Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door. Note: The show runs 90 minutes, with no intermission.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Sipos & Young plays Americana music tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The music starts at 9 p.m. No cover charge.