Today's events for Friday, Nov. 12

It’s Happy Hour Day, so raise a glass of your favorite beverage. It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with student recitals. Tickets are free but MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu.

The world premiere of “Patience and Fortitude,” a new play by Arlene Hutton, continues 7:30 tonight in the Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

Looking for live music tonight? 7th Heaven is playing classic rock at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. 9 p.m. $10 cover charge.

Also tonight, the two-day metal music event “Nightmare in November Fest” start at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Five bands perform, starting at 7 p.m. $5 cover charge.

