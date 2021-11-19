Today's events for Friday, Nov. 19

It’s World Toilet Day, which is a good reminder to scrub yours. And make sure there’s enough paper in there too.

The Two Jims — as in James Conway and Jim McVeigh — are performing tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Expect plenty of high-energy Irish music. No cover.

Brent Mitchell, a longtime songwriter, singer, guitarist, storyteller and performer, is playing tonight at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Mitchell performs from 6:30 to 8 p.m., opening for the band Chicken Grease.

Go under the sea with Ariel and her friends when “Disney’s the Little Mermaid” opens tonight at Central High School in Paddock Lake. Performances are 7 tonight and Saturday night and 2 pm. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free. Note: Tickets must be purchased in advance, online at www.showtix4u.com. Search “Westosha” for the show. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe is performing “Master Harold ... and the Boys,” tonight through Sunday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students, senior citizens, members of the military, teachers and first responders. (Bring an ID for a discount.) Tickets will be available at the door and can be ordered online in advance at the theater troupe’s Facebook page.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19 (closed Thanksgiving). Santa Claus will visit every Friday and Saturday evening. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

