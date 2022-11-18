Today's events for Friday, Nov. 19

Nov. 18 is Princess Day, which is the perfect excuse for sporting a tiara in the office or while walking your dog.

It’s also Apple Cider Day, so enjoy a glass or two. Because the forecast today is for FRIGID temperatures, we suggest making that hot apple cider, with a stick of cinnamon.

Carole Crawford and the rest of the Scat Cats trio are performing tonight at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave. The focus is on 1920s and 1930s early jazz. The music starts at 8:30 p.m.

Blue House Books, Kenosha’s independent bookstore located at 5915 Sixth Ave. A, is hosting “After Hours at Blue House Books with Gold Label.” From 7 to 9 p.m., the the local indie-rock band Gold Label is playing an unplugged show. Tickets are $5 per person (plus taxes and fees) and are available at blue-house-books.com.

The landmark Broadway musical “Hair” continues tonight at Carthage College’s A.F. Siebert Chapel. The final two performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The rock musical debuted on Broadway in April 1968 and ran for a total of 1,750 performances. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Note: This production is a family-friendly event.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — will be performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.