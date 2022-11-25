Today's events for Friday, Nov. 25

The holiday season in Kenosha officially kicks on Nov. 25 with the city’s annual Lightin’ Up celebration.

The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree is the focal point, with events starting at 3:45 p.m. with the a cappella group Harmonix entertaining the crowd as people begin to gather near the city’s Christmas tree at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Look for Mrs. Claus, as well as the Frost Queen and Snow Princess, mingling with the crowd on the decorated museum campus. At 4 p.m., “Those Funny Little People” will perform a holiday dance routine. Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen will then lead the crowd in a Christmas carol and welcome Santa Claus to the stage.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will share a holiday greeting before a countdown at 4:30 p.m. to light the tree, showcasing 1,200 colored bulbs.

After the tree lighting, the Lightin’ Up celebration continues Downtown with family activities, live entertainment and special promotions at Downtown businesses.

Santa will be available to visit with people from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Visits with Santa are free and photos are welcome.

Mrs. Claus will help children write letters to Santa at Actor’s Craft, 4900 Seventh Ave., from 5:15 to 8 p.m. Letters will be deposited in her special North Pole Mailbox. At 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m., Mrs. Claus will tell stories of her life with Santa.

Downtown patrons can also check out the festive windows and vote for their favorite holiday display in the Downtown Business Decorating Contest.

Streetcar rides are offered free of charge from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25. For more details about holiday activities, log on at visitkenosha.com.