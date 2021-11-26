Today's events for Friday, Nov. 26

Let them eat cake! And why not? It’s National Cake Day, which means it’s perfectly acceptable to eat cake all day long. You can start with pancakes in the morning, cupcakes at lunch and, for dinner, a big old slice of cake for dessert. Or, for your entree. Your choice.

The holiday season officially kicks off today in Kenosha with the City of Kenosha Christmas Tree Lighting. The entertainment begins at 3:45 p.m. on the west side of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Candy Eisenhauer and Ivy Ford will perform holiday music. At 4:30 p.m., City Council President David Bogdala and Santa Claus will lead the countdown to light the city’s Christmas Tree.

After the tree lighting, explore Downtown Kenosha’s “Lightin’ Up” events, from 5 to 9 p.m. Santa Claus will greet visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rhode Center of the Arts during its Christmas Extravaganza, 514 56th St., and Downtown businesses will have special promotions. Among the activities: DayBreak Church, 5631 Sixth Ave., will host the MGV Harmonia German Men’s Chorus. And Mrs. Claus will help children write letters to Santa from 5:15 to 8 p.m. at Actor’s Craft, 4900 Seventh Ave.

A bonus today: Streetcar rides are free all day, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Also the Lakefront Trolley rides are free from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a special event route that travels through Downtown Kenosha. For more event details, go to visitkenosha.com/holidays.

Looking for live music tonight? Paradox and 89 Mojo are performing at 58 Below, 504 58th St. The music starts at 8 p.m.

