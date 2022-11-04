Today's events for Friday, Nov. 4

It’s Candy Day, so keep working your way through some of that trick-or-treating haul. Unwrapping those fun-size Snickers burns a lot of calories, right?

“The Addams Family” musical continues at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

The drama “Admissions,” about the college admission system, continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., in the Studio Theater (Room 120). 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or at the door.

There are just a few days left to visit the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show, with 45 paintings on display, runs Sunday. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Chaine de Gitane plays “Gypsy jazz” tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The music starts at 9 p.m. No cover charge.