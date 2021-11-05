Today's events for Friday, Nov. 5

We’re five days into November, which is Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month. So grab a jar of your favorite jelly and start spreading!

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a free performance featuring The Belle Ensemble, a Racine-based choral group. Tickets are free but MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu.

The world premiere of “Patience and Fortitude,” a new play by Arlene Hutton, is 7:30 tonight in the Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

“Groundhog Day: The Musical” continues tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. The stage show is based on the 1993 Bill Murray comedy about Phil Connors, a big-city weatherman who hates reporting from the annual Groundhog Day Ceremony in small town Punxsutawney, Pa. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $6 for students and KUSD staff members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kusd.edu/finearts.

