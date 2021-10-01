Today's events for Friday, Oct. 1

Smile, it’s October. Also, it’s World Smile Day, so show off those pearly whites. Here’s another reason to smile: It’s also International Coffee Day. Enjoy your coffee black, or choose from “fancy” coffee options such as lattes, americanos, cappuccinos and much more. Our favorite way to consume coffee is as ice cream!

Kenosha’s Lakeside Players are performing Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs.” The play focuses on Eugene, who dreams of baseball and girls while living with his family in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn, N.Y., during the Great Depression. Performances are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night and 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 1-3) in the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the door and online at rhodecenter.org.

Enjoy a Friday Fun Day at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. The free program is 1 to 3 p.m. and features “a big variety of games, crafts, building toys, and tech.” Admission is free.

Fall color is starting to pop, making it a beautiful time to take a cruise. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of cruises. For more information, log on at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.