Today's events for Friday, Oct. 14

Go ahead and start your breakfast, lunch and dinner with a piece of cake. Or a brownie. Or a slice of pecan pie. It’s Dessert Day, and it would be rude not to celebrate it, right?

A free folk music hootenanny gathering is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Organizers said the program features “songs of fall, Halloween and some scary folk favorites.” Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided. For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Jessie Rose will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

There are three days left to see Southport Quilters’ Guild: “Quilting by the Lake” show, along with the Women’s Journeys in Fibers Show and shows by the Area Artists and Kemper Center artists groups, at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibits are open through Sunday. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

“Dinos in the Dark” starts tonight at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the skeletons. The dinosaurs “will come alive” in the shadows. Sessions are at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Advance registration is required for this popular event. dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

In Racine, “Moby Dick — The Sketch Comedy, Puppet Musical that Herman Melville Would Have Loved but Never Admitted” opens tonight at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. The sketch comedy musical runs through Oct. 30. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. There are also 7 p.m. performances on two Thursdays: Oct. 20 and 27. For tickets, go to overourheadplayers.org.