 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Friday, Oct. 15
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Friday, Oct. 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Valeo's Pizza

Happy Pizza Month!

Friday night is a great time to celebrate Pizza Month. Or, as we call it, EVERY month!

Sometimes the best recipes come straight from your family! You don’t need a cookbook for these delicious recipes. In this new episode of Unwritten Recipes, an OnlyGood TV Original Series, Felicia Levinson tells us about her son’s favorite recipe… Grilled Pizza! Since he was young, Simon’s favorite food has always been pizza. They modified the typical ‘pizza’ recipe to make it easy and fun! Your favorite pizza can now be grilled! It’s not only super simple but it’s really fun to do with your family and friends. Before grilling season is over, try this new family favorite! Felicia, mother, thespian and comfort cook creator, concocts dishes from the recipes she learned from mother, grandmother and other special family moments. Every dish comes with a story and every one is packaged with love. Story Produced By OnlyGood TV.

UW-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues its fall semester schedule today with a performance by the Geoffrey Bradfield Quintet. The quintet is made up of Bradfield on saxophones, Russ Johnson on trumpet, Scott Hesse on guitar, Clark Sommers on bass and Dana Hall on drums. Noon concerts take place in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are free but MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu.

“The Penelopiad,” Margaret Atwood’s new take on a Greek myth, opens tonight in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, in the university’s Picken Center, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus). Performances are two weekends, Oct. 15-17 and 22-24. Shows are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 2 p.m. Friday matinee on Oct. 22. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita.

Fall color is starting to pop, making it a beautiful time to take a cruise. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of cruises. For more information, log on at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert