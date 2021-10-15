Today's events for Friday, Oct. 15

Friday night is a great time to celebrate Pizza Month. Or, as we call it, EVERY month!

UW-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues its fall semester schedule today with a performance by the Geoffrey Bradfield Quintet. The quintet is made up of Bradfield on saxophones, Russ Johnson on trumpet, Scott Hesse on guitar, Clark Sommers on bass and Dana Hall on drums. Noon concerts take place in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are free but MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu.

“The Penelopiad,” Margaret Atwood’s new take on a Greek myth, opens tonight in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, in the university’s Picken Center, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus). Performances are two weekends, Oct. 15-17 and 22-24. Shows are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 2 p.m. Friday matinee on Oct. 22. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita.

Fall color is starting to pop, making it a beautiful time to take a cruise. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of cruises. For more information, log on at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.

