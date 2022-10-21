Today's events for Friday, Oct. 21

It’s National Apple Day, which is perfect timing. According to area growers, this has been an excellent year for apples. Enjoy the many varieties available at area orchards and farmers markets. And remember: There’s no shame in getting your daily apples in the form of pies, tarts and turnovers.

One of the most popular spots for apple picking every autumn is Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, however, you might not have to park three states away. appleholler.com.

Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting special Hallow Glow Nights from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 21 and 28. These Halloween season climbs feature trick-or-treat candy and creepy music. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park/.

The Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow event returns on two Fridays, Oct. 21 and 28, starting at 7 p.m. Participants will walk along the candle-lit paths and discover the bone-chilling sounds, views, and stories at the nature sanctuary and arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. This event is family friendly; recommended for children over age 10. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Advance registration is required at hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/haunted-trails.

“The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe opens tonight in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The story focuses on a high school women’s soccer team. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29. Matinees are 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30, and 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students at uwp.edu or by calling the box office at 262-595-2564.

“The Addams Family” musical opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-Nov. 5. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open today, with kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and scare-free children’s areas. sixflags.com.