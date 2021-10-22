Today's events for Friday, Oct. 22

It’s Nut Day, so celebrate with your friends, the walnut, hazelnut, chestnut and pine nuts. And, of course, Mr. Peanut.
There’s still time to enjoy the fall color, making it a beautiful time to take a cruise. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of cruises. For more information, log on at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.
The Halloween season means it’s time to visit area pumpkin patches:
Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm — This Somers farm is a Kenosha area tradition and is open daily through October. Visitors will find hand-painted pumpkin characters along with hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.” www.smithpumpkinfarm.com.
Borzynski’s Farm — You’ll find a corn maze — this year’s theme is “The Tree of Life” — along with pumpkins at this Racine County attraction. www.borzynskis.com.
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm — This huge pumpkin farm in Caledonia features all kinds of pumpkins and attractions. www.thepumpkinfarm.com.
Apple Holler — This very popular attraction in Yorkville has apple picking and a whole lot of family fun: train rides, a “crazy corn maze,” a petting zoo and kids games. There’s also plenty of food. At I-94 and Highway KR. www.appleholler.com.
Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe. Performances are 7:30 tonight, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 22-24). Tickets are $10-$13 and are available at the theater, 514 56th St.