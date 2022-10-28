Today's events for Friday, Oct. 28

How sweet is this? It’s National Chocolate Day. We prefer ours mixed with peanut butter, hazelnuts or whatever’s in those Kit Kat bars.

Grande Prairie Care & Rehab Center is hosting a free “Trunk or Treat” event from 4 to 6 p.m. Residents and vendors will be handing out free candy in the parking lot. There will also be free hayrides, hot cider, popcorn, a balloon artist, crafts and games. At 10330 Prairie Ridge Blvd. in Pleasant Prairie. (If it rains, the event will move inside.)

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “ come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Al Lytle and Toi Blasier will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a special Hallow Glow Night from 5 to 10 p.m. This Halloween season climb features trick-or-treat candy and creepy music. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park/.

The Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow event returns tonight, starting at 7 p.m. Participants will walk along the candle-lit paths and discover the bone-chilling sounds, views, and stories at the nature sanctuary and arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. This event is family friendly; recommended for children over age 10. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Advance registration is required at hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/haunted-trails.

“The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe continues in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The story focuses on a high school women’s soccer team. Performances are 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students at uwp.edu or by calling the box office at 262-595-2564.

“The Addams Family” musical continues at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-Nov. 5. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open today, with kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and scare-free children’s areas. sixflags.com.