Today's events for Friday, Oct. 29

- Put on your best costume for "Nights at Northside: Howl-o-ween." Running from 6:30 to 8 tonight (Oct. 29) outside the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., the event includes a Pet Costume Contest (human costumes are encouraged, too), feature mini pumpkin painting, the KPL Book Truck and information about local pet resources. Admission is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend.
- "Groundhog Day: The Musical," the high school version of the Broadway show, opens tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. Performances are two weekends, Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $6 for students and KUSD staff members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kusd.edu/finearts.
- Visitors are welcome to take a "Dinos in the Dark" flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Participants should bring a flashlight to walk among the dinosaur skeletons, which “will come alive in the shadows.” At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $5 admission. Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org/. Tours are 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
- Also at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum is "Ghost Hunting for Adults." From 9 to 11 tonight (Oct. 29), adults are invited to visit the museum after hours to hear spooky stories of strange happenings. $20 admission ($10 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. 262-653-4450 or https://museums.kenosha.org/
