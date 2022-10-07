Today's events for Friday, Oct. 7

Today is the final day of Walk Your Dog WeekIt’s also National Pizza Month, so why not walk with Spot to get a slice somewhere?

Speaking of dogs: The “Captains & Canines Block Party” is 5 to 9 p.m. today at Capt. Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. The Oct. 7 event, a fundraiser for Safe Harbor Humane Society, includes food trucks, live music from the bands Would You Kindly? and The Rough Cuts and even a Cute Dog Contest. Let’s say it all together now: Cute pups! Awwww!

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features the Southport Quilters’ Guild: “Quilting by the Lake,” along with the Women’s Journeys in Fibers Show and shows by the Area Artists and Kemper Center artists groups. Through Oct. 16. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The classic Greek tragedy “Antigone” continues on stage tonight at Carthage College, in the Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8-$14 at 262-551-6661.

Performances are 6 p.m. today (Oct. 7) and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $7 at racinetheatre.org or by calling 262-633-4218.