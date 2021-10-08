Today's events for Friday, Oct. 8

It’s World Octopus Day, celebrating one of the most distinctive creatures living on the planet. Their fossils date back more than 300 million years, meaning they pre-date dinosaurs. They are also highly intelligent. The UW-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues its fall semester schedule today with a performance by Mariachi Sirenas, Chicago’s first all-female mariachi group. Noon concerts take place in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are free but MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu.

Release your inner artist today at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Artists Kelly Witte and Amy Klein will help participants create abstract pieces of art in “Unconventional Materials: Abstract Painting.” They will use everything but a brush! 4 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but you must register for the class. Sign up at www.mykpl.info/events or call 262-564-6142.

Carthage College’s theater department welcomes audience members back to the Wartburg Theatre with the four-person drama “Betrayal.” The final two performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Note: Masks are required. www.carthage.edu/tickets