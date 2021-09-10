Today's events for Friday, Sept. 10

It’s TV Dinner Day, or as we call it at home, “There’s No Shame in Eating a Microwaved Meal in Front of the TV” Day. To celebrate, enjoy dinner this evening the way the pioneers did ... or did starting in the 1950s when Swanson produced the first frozen “TV dinner.” The name refers to the trays, which resembled television sets. If that’s too subtle, the boxes actually contained an image of a TV on the cover. Enjoy!

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet” opens tonight at The Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. The show runs about 2.5 hours and is recommended for ages 10 and older. Performances are 7:30 tonight (Sept. 10), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 12). Admission is $13 for adults and $10 for students, senior citizens, members of the military, teachers and first responders. (Bring an ID for a discount.) For more information, search “Fleeing Artists Theatre” on Facebook.