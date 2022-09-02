Today's events for Friday, Sept. 2

It’s National College Colors Day, so drag that old T-shirt out of your closet. We’re sure it still fits!

A free folk music hootenanny is 7 to 10 tonight at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. “In honor of Labor Day, we will include songs about work and labor,” said organizer Marialyce Kornkven. Everyone is welcome. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Evening Breeze (6 to 9 p.m.) and Matt Meyer (9 p.m. to midnight) are performing tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover charge.

It’s a First Friday in Downtown Racine, with live music and specials in participating businesses, from 4 to 9 p.m.