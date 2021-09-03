Today's events for Friday, Sept. 3

Look! Up in the sky! It’s Skyscraper Day, a time to celebrate those buildings that seem to touch the sky.

Release your inner artist today at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. There are still spots available for “Van Gogh’s Starry Night.” Kids ages 9-12 will “create a masterpiece in the style of Vincent Van Gogh using a cool technique with shaving cream and liquid watercolors.” Admission is free. Registration is required. Call 262-564-6150 or log on at https://www.mykpl.info/events

If you’re looking for some thrills, tackle the Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park

The Racine Zoo is hosting Music at the Zoo. The concerts are: Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band (today), Dancing Queen: ABBA Tribute (Saturday) and Petty Union: Tom Petty Tribute (Sunday). Gates open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.