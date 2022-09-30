Today's events for Friday, Sept. 30

This is the final day of September, also known as “Read A New Book Month.” Get yourself to a bookstore or library today. When you open the pages of a new book, you find yourself swept up in a new world of characters and stories. Doesn’t that escape from real-world problems sound wonderful?

Sept. 30 is also Ask A Stupid Question Day. Here’s ours: “Why don’t they make mouse-flavored cat food?”

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series starts its fall season today with the Russ Johnson Quartet, playing in Bedford Concert Hall. Emmy-nominated jazz musician and faculty member Johnson directs the Jazz Studies program at the university. The free performances are presented Fridays at noon in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road and feature a wide range of performances. For more information, call the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Box Office at 262-595-2564.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the harbor), is hosting its final Cruise-In Night this season, from 4 to 8 p.m. tonight. Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles in the museum’s parking lot. Also, the History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. tonight. The event is free and open to all classic vehicles.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Crossroads is performing tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. 6 to 9 p.m. No cover charge.