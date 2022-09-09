Today's events for Friday, Sept. 9

We’re quickly moving through September, which is “Read A New Book Month” — which works perfectly with the start of a new school year. Get yourself to a bookstore or library today. When you open the pages of a new book, you find yourself swept up in a new world of characters and stories. Doesn’t that escape from real-world problems sound wonderful?

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Chaine de Gitane (6 to 9 p.m.) and Indigo Canyon (9 p.m. to midnight) are performing tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover charge.

The River Bend Nature Center in Caledonia is hosting a Full Moon Paddle from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The event includes paddling on the Root River, live music and a campfire with s’mores. The cost is $35; $10 for non-paddlers. Call 262-639-1515 for reservations.