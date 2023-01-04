Today's events for Jan. 4, 2023

Jan. 4 is Trivia Day, a time to amaze your friends and family with all your useless knowledge. In honor of this day, here’s a trivia question (see below for the answer): How many rivers are in Saudi Arabia?

It’s also Spaghetti Day ... or as we call it, every day! There’s never a wrong time to eat pasta, right? If you’re going to break your “no carbs” pledge, this is a great excuse to do it!

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” For more information, call 262-653-4140.

The “Annual Winter Juried Show” is on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., through Jan. 8. Artists came from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois to showcase their work in the exhibit, organizers said. Gallery spaces fill both floors of the historic mansion on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

(Trivia answer: There are no rivers in Saudi Arabia, but there is plenty of sand and oil.)