Today's events for March 11

The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues with streaming performances of the musical “Quilters.” “Quilters” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner — is about the lives of American pioneer women. The show can be streamed online at 7:30 tonight, continuing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 11-13). The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets. Note: Streaming continues March 18-20.

With the weather warming up, it’s a great time to get out of the house. Enjoy a walk along Kenosha’s lakefront and then visit the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.