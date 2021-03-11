Today's events for March 11

The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues with streaming performances of the musical “Quilters.” “Quilters” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner — is about the lives of American pioneer women. The show can be streamed online at 7:30 tonight, continuing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 11-13). The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets. Note: Streaming continues March 18-20.
With the weather warming up, it’s a great time to get out of the house. Enjoy a walk along Kenosha’s lakefront and then visit the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
And in Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features “Watercolor Wisconsin.” The popular annual show runs through April 24 and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. Kenosha artists with works in this exhibit are Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller and Greg Uttech. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.
Tune in tonight: Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” make their midseason debuts with a crossover event. The action starts on “Station 19” as Carina and DeLuca pursue a woman suspected of sex trafficking. The ramifications then are felt on “Grey’s Anatomy” as both teams tend to a tense situation. (7 and 8 p.m., ABC).