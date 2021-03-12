Today's events for March 12

The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues with streaming performances of the musical “Quilters.” “Quilters” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner — is about the lives of American pioneer women. The show can be streamed online at 7:30 tonight, continuing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (March 12-13). The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets. Note: Streaming continues March 18-20.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. Opening today is the drama “The Father.” Anthony Hopkins stars as an aging father who refuses all assistance from his daughter. (Rated PG-13). For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring Chicago comedian Ralphie Roberts. Shows are 8 tonight and Saturday night (March 12-13). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Tune in tonight: If you missed Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, on Monday night, you have a second chance to catch it tonight. CBS is airing the special from 7 to 9 p.m.

