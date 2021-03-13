Today's events for March 13

This is the final day of Procrastination Week, but we just didn’t get around to celebrating it. Sorry; maybe next year!

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up Wednesday, celebrations start today:

Swede’s, 510 56th St., opens at 8 a.m. with specials like corned beef breakfast wraps (and Bloody Mary’s, of course). The main event is a children’s parade, stepping off at noon and traditionally featuring plenty of bicycles and wagons and St. Patrick’s Day swag.

The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., hosts musicians James Conway and Jim McVeigh from 8 to 11 tonight, “bringing in St. Paddy’s Day with a rake of Irish trad and song, and a bit of folk, blues, old-timey and whatever else comes to mind,” Conway said on Facebook.

Downtown Racine has a St. Patty Pub Crawl from 1 to 7 p.m., with 17 venues taking part. For a map of pub crawl locations, go to RacineDowntown.com.

Also in Downtown Kenosha today, the band Lunde, joined by Ivy Ford, will perform a rooftop concert starting at 12:30 p.m. on top of Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

