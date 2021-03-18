 Skip to main content
Today's events for March 18
Today's events for March 18

March Madness Shockers mascot.jpg

The Wichita State mascot is a stalk of wheat that is the stuff of nightmares for anyone with a gluten allergy. The Shockers play in the NCAA Tournament tonight, starting at 6:27 p.m. 
  • Who's ready to dance? The opening weekend of the NCAA Basketball Tournament is upon us, with games starting today at 5:10 p.m. (For those keeping score at home, Wisconsin plays North Carolina at 7:10 Friday night). Enjoy the televised March Madness and remember to load up on the snacks.
  • Flex your creative muscles at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., tonight. The weekly Thursday night Create @theSpace features an Open Mic/Jam starting at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Ms. B. Haven. There's also an Open Studio Night and a Photo Studio Night. Starting at 7 p.m., you can join in on an art project or bring your own in. Create@theSpace hosted by Haven Wells starts at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
  • This is the final weekend to stream the Kenosha Unified School District’s performances of the musical “Quilters.” The show — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner — is about the lives of American pioneer women. Streaming performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.
  • Also streaming tonight: Carthage voice students Isabelle Esquivel and Katrina Seabright are performing their recital, “Duo Donne,” at 8 tonight in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. For a link to the free live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/
