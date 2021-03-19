Today's events for March 19

Grab your pillow and celebrate World Sleep Day! Now be quiet over there; we’re trying to catch some ZZZZZsssssss ...

You know who’s NOT sleeping today? The Wisconsin men’s basketball team. The Badgers take on North Carolina at 6:10 p.m. as part of the NCAA Tournament’s First Round games. The game airs on CBS. You’re on your own for snacks.

Fore! If the weather is decent today, Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course will open for the season. Both courses will be from 8 a.m. to dusk, seven days a week, weather permitting. As the weather warms up, the courses will open earlier. Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 in the Town of Brighton. Petrifying Springs Golf Course is located within Petrifying Springs Park in Somers. The clubhouse is located on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half-mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). To reserve tee times for both facilities, visit kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653.

Daniel Thompson, aka 3 A.M. Saints, performs tonight at Kenosha Fusion. 8 p.m. at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is $5.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Ralphie Roberts. Shows are 8 tonight and Saturday night. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

