Today's events for March 3

It’s World Wildlife Day, a reminder to be kind to our home planet and all its inhabitants. For ideas on how you can do your part in preserving our world, go to www.wildlifeday.org.

With the weather warming up, it’s a great time to get out of the house. Enjoy a walk along Kenosha’s lakefront and then visit the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New releases include the live action/animated film “Tom & Jerry,” based on the beloved cartoons. It is described as “Best of enemies. Worst of friends. A major commotion picture.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: Although Jonathan Knight is best known as a member of the band New Kids on the Block, he’ll share his renovation skills in “Farmhouse Fixer.” In the new series, Knight, who has renovated more than 200 homes, meticulously restore centuries-old New England farmhouses. (8 p.m., HGTV).

