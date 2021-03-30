Today's events for March 30

It’s Take a Walk in the Park Day and, lucky us, there are plenty of wonderful parks to explore in this area. Of course, you’ll want to wear sturdy shoes (the ground is very wet!) and bundle up (it’s still March!). Check out the trails in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers; Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94.