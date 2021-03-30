 Skip to main content
Today's events for March 30
Today's events for March 30

roads-hiking-path.JPG

Celebrate Take a Walk in the Park Day today by hitting a trail.

It’s Take a Walk in the Park Day and, lucky us, there are plenty of wonderful parks to explore in this area. Of course, you’ll want to wear sturdy shoes (the ground is very wet!) and bundle up (it’s still March!). Check out the trails in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers; Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New films include the sci-fi thriller “Chaos Walking,” and the action thriller “Nobody.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: Expect some off-the-leash action — and hilarity — as “Pooch Perfect” hits prime time. Hosted by Rebel Wilson, it’s a dog grooming competition series that puts 10 talented pet stylists through a series of challenges. (7 p.m., ABC).

