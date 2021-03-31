Today's events for March 31

As we bid goodbye to March 2021, we celebrate Crayola Crayon Day. That’s the perfect excuse for getting creative. Grab your favorite colors — there are a lot to choose from, seeing as Crayola has produced more than 200 different shades of crayons since 1903. Go head, release your inner Maize, Dandelion, Cerulean, Periwinkle and Burnt Sienna and create a masterpiece. Coloring is therapeutic and a relaxing way to get creative. As a bonus, you can hang your finished picture on the fridge when you’re done ... and then have a snack. You deserve it!