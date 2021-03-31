Today's events for March 31

As we bid goodbye to March 2021, we celebrate Crayola Crayon Day. That’s the perfect excuse for getting creative. Grab your favorite colors — there are a lot to choose from, seeing as Crayola has produced more than 200 different shades of crayons since 1903. Go head, release your inner Maize, Dandelion, Cerulean, Periwinkle and Burnt Sienna and create a masterpiece. Coloring is therapeutic and a relaxing way to get creative. As a bonus, you can hang your finished picture on the fridge when you’re done ... and then have a snack. You deserve it!
- Two of cinema’s most famous giants stomp into theaters today (including Kenosha’s Tinseltown) in “Godzilla vs. Kong.” The sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island” brings back Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown and adds a host of new characters. For local showtimes and tickets, go to www.cinemark.com.
- In Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features “Watercolor Wisconsin.” The popular annual show runs through April 24 and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. Kenosha artists with works in this exhibit are Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller and Greg Uttech. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.
- Tune in tonight: Nearly 10 years after leaving the “Law and Order” universe, one of its most beloved characters — Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) — returns tonight to join his longtime partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” This big crossover event will serve as the launching pad for a new "Law and Order" series debuting Thursday night, in which Stabler returns to the NYPD to lead an elite task force. “SVU” is 7 p.m. on NBC.