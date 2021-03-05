Today's events for March 5

It’s World Book Day, so head to a local library and pick up a book. Or two. Or three ... it’s still a long way until spring. We suggest picking up a free copy of this year’s Big Read novel: “Lab Girl,” the award-winning memoir by American scientist Hope Jahren. Free copies of “Lab Girl” are available at all Kenosha Public Library branches, the Civil War Museum and the Community Libraries in Salem and Twin Lakes, while supplies last. Note: It’s one book per person. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road is hosting “Small Eyes Under the Skies” tonight. Families “take turns looking through our 16-inch telescope at binary stars, dim planets, distant galaxies and other sky objects.” Note: Participants should dress appropriately for being still in nighttime outdoor weather. To purchase tickets, call 262-552-8196 or go to hawthornhollow.org.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater is open for business, and a new movie opens today: the sci-fi thriller “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Mads Mikkelsen and Daisy Ridley. (Rated PG-13). www.cinemark.com or 262-942-8537.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Rocky LaPorte. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 5-6). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

