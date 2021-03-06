Today's events for March 6

It’s Frozen Food Day, which is perfect for those of us whose favorite phrase is “let’s defrost something for dinner.” Enjoy!

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performs an in-person, all-strings program 7:30 tonight at Kemper Center. The concert is called International Mosaic and features Bela Bartok’s “Romanian Folk Dances,” Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite,” Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Novelletten” and Aaron Copland’s “Hoe Down.” Capacity is limited. Tickets are $30 at kenoshasymphony.org.

Racine’s Thoughts For Food fundraiser is an online-only event this year, with performances by local musicians starting today on YouTube.com (search “Thoughts for Food Racine”). You can also donate any time at www.thoughtsforfood.org.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has an 8 p.m. show tonight featuring comedian Rocky LaPorte. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.