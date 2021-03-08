Today's events for March 8

It’s International Women’s Day, created to celebrate women’s history, key events, milestones and achievements. It’s also a holiday that aims to raise awareness of women’s rights and the goal of achieving equal opportunity status in all walks of life.

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. Today’s live stream, starting at 7 p.m., features UW-Parkside Choral Director James Kinchen, who talks abouthow he and his choirs found a way to sing together safely during the fall semester, with plans to continue making music all the way through spring. For a streaming link, go to uwp.edu/rita

Also, the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New films include the live action/animated film “Tom & Jerry,” based on the beloved cartoons. It is described as “a major commotion picture.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.