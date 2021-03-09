Today's events for March 9

It's Meatball Day, celebrating our favorite way to top spaghetti!
- Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New this week is the sci-fi thriller “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Mads Mikkelsen and Daisy Ridley. (Rated PG-13). The plot is described as “a young man must protect a mysterious woman in a dystopian world where all the females have disappeared.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
- As we roll into spring, local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
- Tune in tonight: In the new drama series “Delilah,” Maahra Hill plays Delilah Connolly, a passionate North Carolina lawyer who fights for the disenfranchised. In her latest courtroom battle, the opposing counsel happens to be her best friend. (8 p.m., OWN).