Today's events for May 11

It’s Eat What You Want Day, which seems to be awfully close to No Diet Day, which we just celebrated. No matter; we’ll take any excuse to indulge our love of ice cream and nachos! Order a meal today from one of our local restaurants, which have turned to takeout and delivery service during the coronavirus shutdown.

Here are two places to see works by a variety of artists:

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. You won’t believe what these artists can do with watercolor paints. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting exhibits by several artists, including “Nailing Crap Together and Calling It Art,” by Gary Warren Niebuhr, along with solo shows featuring works by Kathy Brand, Kathy Kerner, Gabriela Pettit and Chuck Weber. They are all solo show award winners from the Anderson Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Juried Show. Also featured: works from the Racine Art Guild, plus artist Genevieve Gerou. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.

