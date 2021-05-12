Today's events for May 12

It’s Limerick Day, so get creative and write your own poem. A limerick is a five-line poem that is meant to be funny. The first two of the five lines must rhyme with the fifth line, while the third and fourth lines of the limerick should rhyme together. A limerick can be whatever the writer wants it to be; the point of writing a limerick is to incorporate humor into the piece and have a little fun with words. Get started with this idea: There was a young lady named Iris; who stayed home during the coronavirus ... now you finish it!

Head Downtown for some shopping and eating — and hop on the electric streetcars. The streetcar route takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts. Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older; 50 cents for kids ages 5-12; and free for kids age 4 and younger. An all-day pass is $3.50. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!