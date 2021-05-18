Today's events for May 18:

It’s Museum Day, which is a great time to check out our local venues, including the Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum and Kenosha History Center. Online, you can tour museums from around the world. Google Arts & Culture offers free virtual tours of more than 2,000 museums, art exhibits and national parks at artsandculture.google.com. When you get to the website’s home page, you can scroll around for ideas (we like the “explore” option on the top of the page) on what to see or enter keywords into the search function. Enjoy.

To celebrate Museum Day, check out some amazing artwork (free of charge!):

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting exhibits by several artists. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.