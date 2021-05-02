Today's events for May 2

Start your Sunday with a free outdoor yoga class. Kenosha County Parks’ Traveling Yoga in the Park series continues today with a free class from 9 to 10 a.m. in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Note: Sessions are capped at 30 participants to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.

And if you’re in Petrifying Springs Park today, stop off at the Biergarten, which is open noon to 8 p.m. The biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park. For more details, go to www.petsbiergarten.com of check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Kenosha Tourism Week has free offers all week, starting today. Head Downtown and ride the electric streetcars for free all day. The route takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. The streetcars operate from 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Note: Capacity is capped at 15 riders at a time. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St.

It’s World Laughter Day, so make sure to amaze your friends and family members with your best joke. We find it helps to start with “Knock knock ...” and go from there.

