Today's events for May 3

It’s Lemonade Day, so drink up! A tall, icy glass of yellow (or pink!) lemonade is refreshing and terrific no matter what time of year.

Bark if you love free stuff: Kenosha Tourism Week continues with special offers each day. Today, all of the Kenosha County dog parks offer free single-day admission. (Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.). The dog parks are: Carlisle Family Dog Park at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake; and Warren Close Bark Park at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 35610 89th St. in Twin Lakes. Dogs must be current on all vaccinations and wear valid dog tags.

Looking for some high-flying thrills? Go ziplining at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines, and ends with a downhill zipping race as riders face Lake Como. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, call 262-248-9271 or visit www.lakegenevacanopytours.com.

Tune in tonight: “American Masters — Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir” is an intimate portrait of the acclaimed author (“The Joy Luck Club”) that interweaves home movies and personal photographs, animation and original interviews to tell the story of her life and career. (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.