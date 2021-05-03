 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for May 3
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for May 3

{{featured_button_text}}
lemonade

Happy Lemonade Day!

Just like humans, dogs can also experience very vivid dreams while they are fast asleep. Researchers believe that dogs reenact activities from their daily lives in their dreams. These activities could include playing in the garden, visiting the dog park, or even eating dinner. Because a dog’s owner is a huge part of their lives, it is likely that dogs often dream of their owners too. Sleep is very important for retaining and interpreting information, so dogs will often dream about lessons and commands. Puppies that are being trained for the first time need a lot of sleep in order to fully process and absorb new commands.

It’s Lemonade Day, so drink up! A tall, icy glass of yellow (or pink!) lemonade is refreshing and terrific no matter what time of year.

Bark if you love free stuff: Kenosha Tourism Week continues with special offers each day. Today, all of the Kenosha County dog parks offer free single-day admission. (Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.). The dog parks are: Carlisle Family Dog Park at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake; and Warren Close Bark Park at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 35610 89th St. in Twin Lakes. Dogs must be current on all vaccinations and wear valid dog tags.

Looking for some high-flying thrills? Go ziplining at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines, and ends with a downhill zipping race as riders face Lake Como. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, call 262-248-9271 or visit www.lakegenevacanopytours.com.

Tune in tonight: “American Masters — Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir” is an intimate portrait of the acclaimed author (“The Joy Luck Club”) that interweaves home movies and personal photographs, animation and original interviews to tell the story of her life and career. (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert