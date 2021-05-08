Today's events for May 8

It’s Moscato Day ... or, as my mother calls it, every day! Enjoy the light, sweet wine, which is made with a kind of grape that’s been used for wines in Italy since the Renaissance.

It’s Mother’s Day Eve, which is a great time to entertain your mother (and miss the crowds on Mother’s Day!).

Here are some fun options today:

Head Downtown and treat Mom to something fun at the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both begin their outdoor seasons today. The markets are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets. The Public Market is at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.

While you’re strolling Downtown with Mom, shopping and eating, hop on the streetcars. Everyone can ride the electric streetcars for free all day, as the final special offer for Kenosha Tourism Week. The route takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Streetcars run 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Note: Capacity is capped at 15 riders at a time. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St.