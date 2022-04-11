Today's events for Monday, April 11

It’s Pet Day ... though, at our house and many others, it’s always Pet Day! This special day celebrates the joy pets bring into people’s lives and encourages people to adopt animals and give them happy, safe homes.

The Carthage College Chamber Music Workshop presents “Musical Dialogues” at 7:30 tonight in A.F. Siebert Chapel. The Chamber Music Workshop offers pianists the opportunity to develop their musical abilities through performing in chamber ensembles. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Also at the Public Museum, the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 24. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free.

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

