Today's events for Monday, April 12

It’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, celebrating the world’s favorite sandwich. Enjoy the gooey treat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Looking for some high-flying thrills? Go ziplining at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines, and ends with a downhill zipping race as riders face Lake Como. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, call 262-248-9271 or visit www.lakegenevacanopytours.com.

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

Tune in tonight: It’s getting down to crunch time on “American Idol.” Following the overnight vote, the Top 16 will be whittled down to 10 contestants. The six other singers then will perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, leaving us with a dozen finalists. (7 p.m., ABC).

