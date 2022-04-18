Today's events for Monday, April 18

It’s Pinãta Day and, frankly, sometimes hitting something to blow some steam sounds good to us! Of course, hitting should be reserved to the colorful pinãta, which is filled with candy while people take turns hitting it to release the treats. Look online, and you’ll find plenty of easy instructions for making your own pinãta at home, using shredded newspapers, balloon and some sort of plaster. There’s a great family project; just don’t volunteer to be the one cleaning up the mess.

And before you do anything else today — get your taxes done! Because April 15 was on a Friday — and was the observance of Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in the District of Columbia — the federal tax deadline is April 18, 2022. Which means you’re out of time for putting off completing those pesky IRS forms.

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting free, self-guided activities for families through April 23. To take part, just stop by the Nature Center any time the park is open. The free activities will be posted at the front door of the nature center. No registration is required for these “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” activities.

The Kenosha Public Museum is showcasing the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show through April 24. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

