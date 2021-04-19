Today's events for Monday, April 19

It’s Bicycle Day, which is a good reason to at least check your bicycle to make sure it’s in good condition for the spring and summer. Even better? Head out to one of our local parks and/or bike trails. Favorites include the Kenosha County Bike Trail, trails in Petrifying Springs County Park and the paved paths along Lake Michigan. Just bundle up and wear a helmet!

Go wild at the Milwaukee County Zoo, the Racine Zoo and the Brookfield Zoo, which are operating under COVID-19 guidelines. As a bonus, the Brookfield Zoo’s “Dinosaurs Everywhere” features more than 40 animatronic dinosaurs placed throughout the zoo grounds. The dinosaurs will be there through Sept. 6. The Racine Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. www.racinezoo.org. The Milwaukee County Zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. www.milwaukeezoo.org. The Brookfield Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. www.czs.org.

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

Tune in tonight: The new documentary “American Oz” strolls down the Yellow Brick Road to explore the life and times of author L. Frank Baum. He’s the guy who gave us “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and its many sequels. (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

