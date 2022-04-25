Today's events for Monday, April 25

It’s World Penguin Day, celebrating one of the world’s most adorable animals and everyone’s favorite flightless bird.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for the Mystery Lovers’ Book Club, meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.

In more library news: Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for a New Library Website Open House. Drop by between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to learn about the library system’s new website, including how to set up an account and how to search for items.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

