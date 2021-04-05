Today's events for Monday, April 5

Live long and prosper on “Star Trek” First Contact Day! This holiday celebrates the day in 2063 when Zefram Cochrane first took a flight at speeds in excess of Warp 1 in the Phoenix, alerting the Vulcan race to Earth’s entrance into the interstellar community and initiating first contact. Some 300 years later it was commemorated as First Contact Day, and the celebration went on from there. But you knew that, right? It’s also Deep Dish Pizza Day, so enjoy a slice (or two or three) if you’re doing a “Trek” marathon today.