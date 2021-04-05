Today's events for Monday, April 5

Live long and prosper on “Star Trek” First Contact Day! This holiday celebrates the day in 2063 when Zefram Cochrane first took a flight at speeds in excess of Warp 1 in the Phoenix, alerting the Vulcan race to Earth’s entrance into the interstellar community and initiating first contact. Some 300 years later it was commemorated as First Contact Day, and the celebration went on from there. But you knew that, right? It’s also Deep Dish Pizza Day, so enjoy a slice (or two or three) if you’re doing a “Trek” marathon today.
Looking for some Spring Break thrills? Go ziplining at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines, and ends with a downhill zipping race as riders face Lake Como. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, call 262-248-9271 or visit www.lakegenevacanopytours.com.
The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Avenue, has a new StoryWalk Trail, open through April 11. Participants will read the featured story, “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan, posted at points along a short hiking trail. You can find the trail route marked on the front door of the Nature Center (which is not open to the public).
Pringle also offers free virtual Easter-themed activities on its website, including “Leave No Child Inside: Egg Drop, Dye, & Roll.” egg-themed activities on its website for free. Visit www.pringlenc.org/egg to find out about how to make egg parachutes and color eggs with natural dyes and more through April 11.
Tune in tonight: “Hemingway,” the latest offering from filmmaker Ken Burns, is a three-part, six-hour documentary that examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of author Ernest Hemingway. The voice cast features Jeff Daniels as Hemingway, along with Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary-Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson as the author’s four wives. (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).